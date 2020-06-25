Renault Master van records global sales of 3 million units

Renault Master (Renault Samsung Motors)
French automaker Renault Group’s flagship van Renault Master has achieved accumulated sales of 3 million units globally in 40 years since its launch, according to the local unit of the automaker Thursday.
Renault Samsung Motors said that last year over 124,000 units of Renault Master were sold in 50 countries, topping the van category of sales in Europe for five consecutive years.
The model’s interior can be modified depending on the purpose of the vehicle such as a camping car, school bus and refrigerated vehicles, according to the company.
Renault Master was first introduced in South Korea in October 2018, and the 13-seat and 15-seat Master Bus models were launched in June 2019.
In March, the upgraded New Master Van and Bus were rolled out, with improved exterior and interior, as well as convenient features. Since 2018, a total of 4,300 Renault Master vans have been sold in the local market.
“Renault Master has proved to be a qualified commercial vehicle in the European market for years. The new model, which is currently sold in the local market, has been upgraded with sophisticated exterior and efficient interior space and cross-wind functions. With these features, it will continue to lead the local commercial vehicle market,” said Kim Tae-joon, who is in charge of sales at Renault Samsung Motors.
The price of Renault Master begins from 29.9 million won ($24,836), and goes up to 49.9 million won for New Renault Master.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)