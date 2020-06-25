Kia Motors tops J.D. Power Initial Quality Study in US

Kia Motors’ K3 (Kia Motors)
South Korean automaker Kia Motors has topped the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study in the US, securing the highest rank for six consecutive years as a mass market auto brand, the firm said Thursday.
The J.D. Power IQS is a US study that began in 1987 and assesses vehicle product quality based on the problems experienced by owners during their first 90 days of ownership. Using the 223 criteria, a total of 189 vehicles from 31 brands -- 13 premium brands and 18 mass market brands -- have been evaluated this year, with a lower score reflecting higher quality. All the vehicles were 2020 models.
Kia Motors earned 136 points, compared with the overall average of 166 points, placing it in a tie with Dodge.
Kia’s compact sedan K3, small sport utility vehicle Soul, upper midsize SUV Sorento and minivan Carnival got top marks for quality in each category, placing the automaker in a tie with Cadillac for the Segment Winner award. Cadillac also had four of its vehicles top the list.
Additionally, seven of Hyundai Motor Group’s models won awards for quality, including the Genesis G70, Tucson and Veloster.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
