Entertainment

Pianist Kim Kwang-min to hold solo recital in August

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jun 27, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : Jun 27, 2020 - 16:01
Pianist Kim Kwang-min is to hold a solo recital for the first time in three years.

According to production agency Credia’s announcement Thursday, Kim will perform Aug. 15 at the Lotte Concert Hall in Jamsil, eastern Seoul. 

Pianist Kim Kwang-min (Credia)
Pianist Kim Kwang-min (Credia)

Kim, whose repertoire encompasses jazz, new age and classical music and whose work is often featured in films and dramas, graduated from the Berklee College of Music and has worked with numerous K-pop musicians such as Yoon Jong-shin and IU.

The upcoming show will mark his first solo recital since 2017, when he released his sixth album. Kim will present his staple works from “Rainy Day” to “Homeland Eternal.”

The concert is part of Credia’s “Summer Breeze” series. The following day, cellist Hong Jin-ho will hold a recital at the same venue.

Hong is recognized for his participation in the JTBC audition show “Super Band” last year. Though he mainly performs classical music, Hong also works with rock musicians as a member of Hoppipolla, an alternative rock band created through the TV show.
 
Cellist Hong Jin-ho (Credia)
Cellist Hong Jin-ho (Credia)

At the concert, Hong will collaborate with musicians playing diverse instruments from the violin, the piano and string instruments to the bandoneon, showcasing different styles of music.

Tickets for both performances will open Friday. Ticket prices range from 40,000 won to 110,000 won ($33 to $91) for Kim’s recital and from 30,000 won to 80,000 won for Hong’s. For more information, check the Lotte Concert Hall’s website at www.lotteconcerthall.com/eng.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
