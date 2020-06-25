N. Korea's main paper urges ideological education, patriotism on anniversary of Korean War

(Rodong Sinmun-Yonhap)



North Korea's official paper on Thursday stressed the importance of protecting its regime and ideology on the anniversary of the Korean War rather than focusing on criticizing the United States.



In the past, North Korean media outlets used to carry messages against the United States on the June 25 anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War, and the country has held mass rallies against the US at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang on the occasion.



However, marking the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the war this year, the Rodong Sinmun only ran a series of articles calling on the North's people to tighten their discipline, without direct criticism of the US.



"Our awareness of social class is not innate or inherited ... we should put our best effort into educating our youth on ideology and social class as an important task related to our country, revolution and the fate of socialism," the paper said.



The paper also warned the North Korean youth against adopting foreign cultures.



"We must make the youth understand the reactionary nature and risk of the ideological and cultural infiltration of the imperialists, and strive to stick to our own style in language and appearance," it said.



During the war, which ended in a truce and not a peace treaty, the US led the 21-nation Allied Forces to help South Korea repel the Chinese-backed communist troops invading from the North.



When relations with the US improved drastically in 2018 and 2019 after a series of historic summits between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea skipped its annual mass rally.



Eyes are set on whether or not North Korea will hold a mass rally this year amid a stalemate in nuclear talks with the US after the breakdown of the Hanoi summit. (Yonhap)