[Monitor] US imports of auto tires from Korea fall 2.2%

US imports of automotive tires manufactured in South Korea fell by 2.2 percent on-year at $1.2 billion, data from Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency showed.Compared to Korea, countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico and Japan saw their exports of tires to US increase by 23 percent, 14.7 percent and 13.6 percent on-year, respectively.Earlier this week, the US Commerce Department announced that it has kicked off anti-dumping investigations on imports of tires from Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. They will also look into whether Vietnamese tire manufacturers were receiving unfair subsidies.