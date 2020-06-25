[Monitor] US imports of auto tires from Korea fall 2.2%

US imports of automotive tires manufactured in South Korea fell by 2.2 percent on-year at $1.2 billion, data from Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency showed.
Compared to Korea, countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico and Japan saw their exports of tires to US increase by 23 percent, 14.7 percent and 13.6 percent on-year, respectively.
Earlier this week, the US Commerce Department announced that it has kicked off anti-dumping investigations on imports of tires from Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. They will also look into whether Vietnamese tire manufacturers were receiving unfair subsidies.
