[Graphic News] South vs. North Military might

(1) Army troops

South Korea: 96,140 / North Korea: 191,680

(2) Army Infantry

8 divisions / 10 divisions

(3) Marines

1 unit / -

(4) Howitzers

91 / 552

(5) Anti-tank guns

140 / 550

(6) Mortars

960 / 1,728

(7) Armored fighting vehicles

27 / 54

(8) Tanks

- / 242

(9) Others

Support units / 1 tank brigade, armor, patrol units, special forces

Navy

(10) Total forces

7,715 / 4,700

(11) Patrol ships

28 / 30

(12) Auxiliary ships

43 / 80

Air Force

(13) Total forces

1,897 / 2,000

(14) Fighters

22 training, liaison aircrafts / 211 fighters, bombers

(15) Total

105,752 / 198,380

(1) Army troops

South Korea: 464,000 / North Korea: 1100,000

(2) Army Corps (* : Marines included)

13* / 17

(3) Divisions

40* / 81

(4) Brigades

31* / 131

(5) Tanks

2,300* / 4,300

(6) Armored fighting vehicles

2,800* / 2,500

(7) Field guns

5,800* / 8,600

(8) Multiple rocket launchers

200 / 5,500

(9) Surface-to-surface weapon launchers

60 / 100

Navy

(10) Total forces

70,000* / 60,000



(11) Warships

100 / 430

(12) Amphibious ships

10 / 250

(13) Mine countermeasures vessels

10 / 20

(14) Auxiliary vessels

20 / 40

(15) Submarines

10 / 70

(16) Air Force Total forces

65,000 / 110,000

(17) Fighters

410 / 810

(18) Reconnaissance aircraft

70 / 30

(19) Air Mobility aircraft

50 / 340

(20) Training aircraft

180 / 170

(21) Helicopters

680 (Army, Navy included) / 290

(22) Active total

599,000 / 1,280,000

(23) Reserves

3,100,000 / 7,620,000**

** : Includes civilians as young as teenagers trained to engage in combat in the event of war