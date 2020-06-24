Coupang opens recruitment for 200 tech positions

(Coupang)
Korean e-commerce giant Coupang said it is recruiting about 200 tech talents, starting from Wednesday.
The positions include software developers, product owners, product designers and more, with over five years of experience in their respective fields, Coupang said.
For those hired in this recruitment, Coupang said it will also offer a signing bonus, starting from 50 million won ($41,600) upon joining the company.
Coupang has tech development offices in the Silicon Valley in California as well as Beijing and Shanghai in China. Its newest office is in Pangyo. The company said those newly hired would have opportunities to work with top developers and engineers at offices located near Seoul and overseas.
Those who are interested in joining Coupang through the recruitment event can apply via Coupang’s jobs website (https://rocketyourcareer.kr.coupang.com/coupangtech
) from Wednesday to July 5.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)