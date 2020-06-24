 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Coupang opens recruitment for 200 tech positions

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 25, 2020 - 16:43       Updated : Jun 25, 2020 - 16:43
(Coupang)
(Coupang)

Korean e-commerce giant Coupang said it is recruiting about 200 tech talents, starting from Wednesday.

The positions include software developers, product owners, product designers and more, with over five years of experience in their respective fields, Coupang said.

For those hired in this recruitment, Coupang said it will also offer a signing bonus, starting from 50 million won ($41,600) upon joining the company.

Coupang has tech development offices in the Silicon Valley in California as well as Beijing and Shanghai in China. Its newest office is in Pangyo. The company said those newly hired would have opportunities to work with top developers and engineers at offices located near Seoul and overseas.

Those who are interested in joining Coupang through the recruitment event can apply via Coupang’s jobs website (https://rocketyourcareer.kr.coupang.com/coupangtech) from Wednesday to July 5.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114