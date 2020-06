National Tax Service Commissioner Kim Hyun-jun (center) poses with actor Lee Seo-jin (left) and singer-actor IU, who were appointed as PR ambassadors of the tax agency in Seoul on Wednesday. The two actors, known as model taxpayers, received presidential citations in March for dutifully paying taxes. Lee said while accepting NTS’ honorary role that honest tax payment is the least donation he can make for all.By Jie Ye-eun ( yeeun@heraldcorp.com