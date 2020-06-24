[Photo News] New Mini Countryman unveiled in Korea

(Mini Korea)



Bernd Korber, who is in charge of BMW Group’s premium compact car brand Mini, makes a presentation on the New Mini Countryman during a press conference held in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday.



The brand’s only four-door sports activity vehicle Mini Country has been face-lifted and is slated for launch in Korea in the fourth quarter. It is the first time in the Mini’s 60-year history that a new model is being unveiled in Korea. Mini Korea said the unveiling took place here as the market’s geographical and national characteristics suit its brand identity, as well as considering that it is the only region globally with an upward annual growth for 15 consecutive years.



For the global audience, the New Mini Countryman World Premier event is arranged to be held live at 8 p.m. Wednesday via its digital channel, Mini Korea said.