2.1 magnitude earthquake hits northern part of S. Korea

This photo provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) shows the epicenter of a 2.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the northern city of Paju on Tuesday. (Yonhap)



A 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the northern city of Paju near the inter-Korean border on Tuesday, the state weather agency said.



The quake occurred at 7:58 p.m., 15 kilometers northeast of Paju, Gyeonggi Province, at a depth of 6 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



The epicenter was at 37.86 degrees north latitude and 126.90 degrees east longitude, it added.



Paju is located around 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul.



"Those in nearby areas could feel the ground shake," the agency said, calling on citizens to be careful. No damage has been reported.



(Yonhap)