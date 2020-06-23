 Back To Top
National

In summit call, S. Korea, Turkey agree on closer economic ties, coronavirus cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 23, 2020 - 21:02       Updated : Jun 23, 2020 - 21:05

South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks over the phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The leaders of South Korea and Turkey agreed to bolster the two countries' economic partnership and cooperation on the coronavirus during their phone talks Tuesday.

President Moon Jae-in and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had the 35-minute conversation ahead of the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of Korean War, on June 25, in which Turkey fought for the South, leading to a "blood brother" relationship.

During the talks, Erdogan stressed the need for close economic cooperation between the two nations in response to COVID-19 and preparations for the post-coronavirus era, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

He expressed hope that South Korea's investment in Turkey and bilateral trade will further expand through the establishment of a payment and settlement system based on their own currencies, Kang said.

In particular, he emphasized the need for cooperation in the defense and shipbuilding industries.

 

