[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week



Alive

(Korea)

Opened June 24

Thriller, Drama

Directed by Cho Il-hyung



An unexplainable disease spreads in the city, turning infected people into zombie-like creatures, and Jun-woo (Yoo Ah-in), a YouTuber and gamer, is stranded inside his house alone. What food he had left is soon finished, and in a matter of days, electricity and water are cut off. The creatures roam around the apartment complex, sometimes making their way inside houses. Just as Jun-woo starts to lose hope, another survivor on the other side of the apartment, Yu-bin (Park Shin-hye), discovers him and sends him signals.









Endings, Beginnings

(US)

Opened June 24

Drama, Romance

Directed by Drake Doremus



A woman in her 30s living in the modern day Los Angeles, Daphne (Shailene Woodley) navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year. Losing her job and getting into an accident, she plans a six-month break from relationships. That is, until she meets two of her friends, Jack (Jamie Dornan) and Frank (Sebastian Stan), separately, at a New Year’s party. Through an unexpected turn of events, she unlocks the secrets that will change her life completely.









Abe

(Brazil)

Opened June 24

Drama, Comedy

Directed by Fernando Grostein Andrade



Twelve-year-old Abe (Noah Schnapp) is an aspiring chef, whose family -- half-Israeli, half-Palestinian -- has never had a meal together without a fight. But when Abe ditches his traditional summer camp to spend time with radical street chef Chico (Seu Jorge), his mentor’s fusion cuisine inspires him to unite his family through food. Abe decides to cook a meal that will bring everyone to the table, but he’s about to learn that the kitchen can’t heal some age-old divides.









Onward

(US)

Opened June 17

Animation, Fantasy, Adventure

Directed by Dan Scanlon



Teenage elf brothers Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. Like any good adventure, their journey is filled with cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys’ fearless mom Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes her sons are missing, she teams up with the legendary manticore (Octavia Spencer) -- part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion -- to bring her beloved boys back home.