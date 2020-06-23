 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jun 26, 2020 - 09:01       Updated : Jun 26, 2020 - 09:01

Alive
(Korea)
Opened June 24
Thriller, Drama
Directed by Cho Il-hyung

An unexplainable disease spreads in the city, turning infected people into zombie-like creatures, and Jun-woo (Yoo Ah-in), a YouTuber and gamer, is stranded inside his house alone. What food he had left is soon finished, and in a matter of days, electricity and water are cut off. The creatures roam around the apartment complex, sometimes making their way inside houses. Just as Jun-woo starts to lose hope, another survivor on the other side of the apartment, Yu-bin (Park Shin-hye), discovers him and sends him signals. 



Endings, Beginnings
(US)
Opened June 24
Drama, Romance
Directed by Drake Doremus

A woman in her 30s living in the modern day Los Angeles, Daphne (Shailene Woodley) navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year. Losing her job and getting into an accident, she plans a six-month break from relationships. That is, until she meets two of her friends, Jack (Jamie Dornan) and Frank (Sebastian Stan), separately, at a New Year’s party. Through an unexpected turn of events, she unlocks the secrets that will change her life completely.



Abe
(Brazil)
Opened June 24
Drama, Comedy
Directed by Fernando Grostein Andrade

Twelve-year-old Abe (Noah Schnapp) is an aspiring chef, whose family -- half-Israeli, half-Palestinian -- has never had a meal together without a fight. But when Abe ditches his traditional summer camp to spend time with radical street chef Chico (Seu Jorge), his mentor’s fusion cuisine inspires him to unite his family through food. Abe decides to cook a meal that will bring everyone to the table, but he’s about to learn that the kitchen can’t heal some age-old divides.



Onward
(US)
Opened June 17
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure
Directed by Dan Scanlon

Teenage elf brothers Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father. Like any good adventure, their journey is filled with cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys’ fearless mom Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes her sons are missing, she teams up with the legendary manticore (Octavia Spencer) -- part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion -- to bring her beloved boys back home.
