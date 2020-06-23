 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

Rays' infielder Choi Ji-man leaves for US to rejoin club

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 23, 2020 - 19:13       Updated : Jun 23, 2020 - 19:13

Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean first baseman Choi Ji-man, who has been training in his home country since April, left for the United States Tuesday to rejoin his club.A source close to Choi said Tuesday the player will continue to work out on his own until there's more clarity regarding the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) season.In this file photo from April 13, 2020, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays plays catch at a private baseball academy run by his brother in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean first baseman Choi Ji-man, who has been training in his home country since April, left for the United States Tuesday to rejoin his club.A source close to Choi said Tuesday the player will continue to work out on his own until there's more clarity regarding the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) season.In this file photo from April 13, 2020, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays plays catch at a private baseball academy run by his brother in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean first baseman Choi Ji-man, who has been training in his home country since April, left for the United States Tuesday to rejoin his club.

A source close to Choi said Tuesday the player will continue to work out on his own until there's more clarity regarding the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) season.

When the coronavirus pandemic put the start of the season on indefinite hold, Choi came home on March 24. Following a two-week quarantine, Choi started training in a baseball academy run by his former-player brother, Jeong-woo.

He had been initially scheduled to leave in late May but extended his stay here, with no end in sight to squabbles between the big league owners and the players' union.

Earlier Tuesday in Korean time, MLB announced that the players' union had rejected its latest offer for a truncated season, and that it will move ahead with a 60-game season.

MLB asked the union to let them know if players will be able to report to camp by July 1 and if the union will agree on an operating manual containing health and safety protocols to ensure completion of the regular season and the playoffs.

Choi, 29, enjoyed his best big league season in 2019, his first full year with the Rays following a 2018 midseason trade from the Milwaukee Brewers. Choi batted .261/.363/.459 with 19 home runs, 63 RBIs and 20 doubles in 127 games, the last four numbers being all new career highs.

(Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114