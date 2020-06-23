[Graphic News] Americans maintain virus precautions as states reopen: poll









Most Americans say they are wearing masks. They are still by and large avoiding restaurants. And the vast majority are still staying at least 2 meters from others when out and about.



Even as states and metropolitan areas throughout the country relax restrictions on social and economic life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a new poll finds that most Americans aren't yet ready to abandon the public health behaviors that protect themselves and the people around them from contracting COVID-19.



Overall, 90 percent of Americans say they’re wearing a mask, according to the new poll conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation. That's higher than in April, when 78 percent were wearing a mask in response to the disease. (AP)











