National

In retweet of Yonhap report, Trump accuses Bolton of breaking law

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 23, 2020 - 17:35       Updated : Jun 23, 2020 - 17:35
(Screenshot captured from US President Donald Trump's Twitter account-Yonhap)

US President Donald Trump has accused former National Security Advisor John Bolton of breaking the law with his soon-to-be published memoir while retweeting a Yonhap News Agency report that the office of President Moon Jae-in criticized Bolton for distorting facts.

"See, Bolton broke the law. Classified Information!" Trump said in his retweet of a Yonhap story titled, "Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted.'"

On Monday, the South Korean presidential office lashed out at Bolton over his upcoming memoir, "The Room Where It Happened," which included accounts of nuclear diplomacy last year that led to an unsuccessful summit between the leaders of the US and North Korea.

In the book, Bolton claimed that Trump made his foreign policy decisions in a way that best serves his political interests and the diplomacy with North Korea was a "creation" of South Korea's that lacked substance.

Chung Eui-yong, South Korea's national security advisor, said Monday "A considerable portion" of the book was "distorted," and "not accurate", accusing his former US counterpart of unilaterally disclosing details of diplomatic consultations between governments. (Yonhap)
