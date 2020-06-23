 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung heir reiterates urgency during visit to consumer electronics unit

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jun 23, 2020 - 20:20       Updated : Jun 23, 2020 - 20:20
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong opens a refrigerator at a showroom at the consumer electronics headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong opens a refrigerator at a showroom at the consumer electronics headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday highlighted the importance of timing again during his visit to the consumer electronics headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

Lee met with Kim Hyun-suk, CEO of the consumer electronics business, and other top executives to discuss artificial intelligence and internet of things strategies, sales expansion of the premium lineup and reinforcing online businesses.

“The business environment is testing our limits,” Lee said. “Let’s not be shaken and take on the challenge. We should reach the future first.”

The Samsung heir has been visiting different business units in recent weeks since the court rejected the prosecution’s request for an arrest warrant on June 8.

He checked on the smartphone and semiconductor businesses last week.

A civilian panel formed by the prosecution will make its decision on legitimacy of the ongoing probe on Lee and possible indictment on Friday.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114