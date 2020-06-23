Samsung heir reiterates urgency during visit to consumer electronics unit

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong opens a refrigerator at a showroom at the consumer electronics headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)



Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday highlighted the importance of timing again during his visit to the consumer electronics headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.



Lee met with Kim Hyun-suk, CEO of the consumer electronics business, and other top executives to discuss artificial intelligence and internet of things strategies, sales expansion of the premium lineup and reinforcing online businesses.



“The business environment is testing our limits,” Lee said. “Let’s not be shaken and take on the challenge. We should reach the future first.”



The Samsung heir has been visiting different business units in recent weeks since the court rejected the prosecution’s request for an arrest warrant on June 8.



He checked on the smartphone and semiconductor businesses last week.



A civilian panel formed by the prosecution will make its decision on legitimacy of the ongoing probe on Lee and possible indictment on Friday.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)







