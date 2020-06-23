‘Negotiations’ to resume overseas shooting in July

Actor Hyun Bin poses for picture at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony on June 5. (Baeksang Arts Awards office)



Star-studded blockbuster “Negotiations” may become the first Korean film to restart overseas shooting since the COVID-19 pandemic virtually stopped all international travel



The film’s local distributor, Megabox Plus M on Tuesday announced that the film’s producers will return to shooting in Jordan in early July.



The producers of the film starring top-tier actors Hwang Jung-min and Hyun Bin halted all overseas shooting plans earlier this year, just after the global outbreak of the new coronavirus. In February, Jordan imposed an entry ban on travelers from South Korea as well as those who had visited South Korea.



While overseas filming was suspended, the production company, Watermelon Pictures Co., went ahead with shooting in Korea, which is now nearly finished, according to a public relations official from Megabox Plus M.



