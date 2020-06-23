‘Negotiations’ to resume overseas shooting in July

Actor Hyun Bin poses for picture at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony on June 5. (Baeksang Arts Awards office)
Star-studded blockbuster “Negotiations” may become the first Korean film to restart overseas shooting since the COVID-19 pandemic virtually stopped all international travel
The film’s local distributor, Megabox Plus M on Tuesday announced that the film’s producers will return to shooting in Jordan in early July.
The producers of the film starring top-tier actors Hwang Jung-min and Hyun Bin halted all overseas shooting plans earlier this year, just after the global outbreak of the new coronavirus. In February, Jordan imposed an entry ban on travelers from South Korea as well as those who had visited South Korea.
While overseas filming was suspended, the production company, Watermelon Pictures Co., went ahead with shooting in Korea, which is now nearly finished, according to a public relations official from Megabox Plus M.
Actor Hwang Jung-min speaks during a promotional event for “Deliver Us from Evil” on June 5. (CJ Entertainment)
While the exact schedule for the crew and cast’s departure for Jordan has not been confirmed, the official said they have received formal permission from the Jordanian government to start shooting next month.
“We understand the Jordanian government is satisfied with our initial response to the virus outbreak. We will be shooting in compliance with the government’s quarantine guidelines,” the official explained.
Directed by Yim Soon-rye, the film is about a National Intelligence Service agent and a diplomat negotiating the release of South Korean nationals kidnapped in the Middle East. Yim’s previous hits include “Little Forest” (2018) and “Forever the Moment” (2008).
Meanwhile, “Bogota,” starring Song Joong-ki, has postponed its overseas shooting schedule in Colombia to next year, following the COVID-19 fallout.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)