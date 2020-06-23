 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Celltrion shares upbeat after Italian COVID-19 patient recovers with Remsima

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jun 23, 2020 - 16:11       Updated : Jun 23, 2020 - 16:11
Remsima (Celltrion)
Remsima (Celltrion)
Celltrion shares rose 7.58 percent on Tuesday, following news that an Italian COVID-19 patient tested negative for the virus a week after being treated with Celltrion’s autoimmune disease treatment Remsima.

Celltrion Healthcare, the global distributing arm of biologics drug manufacturer Celltrion, said that a patient in an Italian national hospital in Milan who had symptoms of pneumonia due to SARS CoV-2 infection, was treated with Remsima, and was discharged a week later after recovery.

The patient had existing condition of ulcerative colitis.

Celltrion Healthcare said that this was the first case in the world wherein a patient suffering a combination of COVID-19 and ulcerative colitis to have an alleviated condition from Remsima administration.

The result was published in the global gastroenterology journal Gut.

Remsima is currently undergoing advanced levels of clinical trials on COVID-19 patients to test if it will show therapeutic effects against the coronavirus.

The infliximab biosimilar is a tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) that is normally used to treat inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114