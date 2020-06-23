SD Biotechnologies expands presence in overseas markets

South Korea’s SD Biotechnologies is rapidly fueling its business overseas through online and offline channels, according to officials.
The beauty and health care company boasts six growing brand lines -- skin care brand SNP, standing for “shining,” “nature” and “purity”; colored makeup cosmetics brand Celebeau; urban pollution-tackling dermatologic cosmetic brand hddn=lab; professional barber grooming brand for men M’Solic; organic cotton-covered female sanitary pads brand Daywith; and woman’s fitness and health supplement food brand v:habit.
Its most-touted brand SNP is exported to over 50 nations including the US, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia.
SNP products are distributed through global retailers Ulta Beauty, Watsons, Sasa, Guardian, Superdrug, Rive Gauche, as well as online shopping malls Amazon, Qoo10 and Shopee.
Most recently, Celebeau and M’Solic were cleared to enter the Chinese and the Southeast Asian markets.
The company’s drive for global expansion is an ongoing vision.
SD Biotechnologies’ health supplement food business is developing novel product line based on Antarctic krill oil and Omega 3 oil. The company patented its krill oil processing technology in 2011, and built a food manufacturing plant in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, in 2012. It patented its krill oil products in the US, Canada, Europe, China and Japan in 2013, as well as gained a Good Manufacturing Practice certification for them.
The patent extended to the US in 2014, followed by various other food safety acknowledgements such as the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, halal and ISO 9001.
As of May 2020, the company has a little over 200 employees. SD Biotechnologies is headquartered in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, where it continuously pursues innovative solutions for beauty and health care.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)