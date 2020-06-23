 Back To Top
Business

Hankook Tire supports mobility service at social welfare centers

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 23, 2020 - 14:18       Updated : Jun 23, 2020 - 14:18
Hankook Tire employees pose next to cars that will be delivered to social welfare centers. (Hankook Tire)

South Korea’s Hankook Tire & Technology Group said Tuesday it has been ramping up its corporate social responsibility efforts and is diversifying support for mobility services at social welfare centers across the nation. 

The company established the Hankook Tire Foundation in 1990 to fulfill its responsibility to support those who experience mobility difficulties, under its slogan of “driving for happiness.”

Since 2008, it has been offering a bus service for social welfare centers across the country.

Based on the criteria such as necessity and urgency of bus service at the center, as well as sustainability and effectiveness of the service, the foundation has been providing a total of 50 units of compact cars to 50 institutions. 

As of last year, more than 500 units of compact cars were delivered to social welfare centers. 

The foundation has also been running a safety education program for social workers at the center, so they can learn how to deal with vehicle accidents and safety education when driving a car for those with mobility difficulties. 

Since 2010, the foundation has also been running a program of changing old tires with new ones at social welfare centers twice a year, in partnership with Community Chest of Korea and a citizens’ association for safe life. As of last year, a total of 20,000 tires were replaced.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
