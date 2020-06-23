LG Uplus to open contactless store over pandemic concerns

(LG Uplus Corp.-Yonhap)



LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Tuesday it will open a contactless store in October in line with growing demand for non-face-to-face services amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The new store, which is set to open in central Seoul, will provide services such as selling USIM cards and changing cell phone plans through digital kiosks, LG Uplus said in a statement. The company plans to develop the kiosks by September.



While the store will not be completely unstaffed to ensure customer support, users will be able to receive assistance from an artificial intelligence chatbot or video chat.



The company said the new store targets consumers, especially young people, who are in favor of non-face-to face services due to concerns from the pandemic.



The new store will serve as a test bed for further expansion of non-face-to-face services to the carrier's existing stores.



LG Uplus' announcement comes as local rivals are planning or have already launched contactless services.



KT Corp. has already incorporated digital kiosks at around 300 stores nationwide since July last year, while SK Telecom Co. is reportedly planning to launch unstaffed services later in the year. (Yonhap)