 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

LG Uplus to open contactless store over pandemic concerns

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 23, 2020 - 10:40       Updated : Jun 23, 2020 - 10:40
(LG Uplus Corp.-Yonhap)
(LG Uplus Corp.-Yonhap)

LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Tuesday it will open a contactless store in October in line with growing demand for non-face-to-face services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new store, which is set to open in central Seoul, will provide services such as selling USIM cards and changing cell phone plans through digital kiosks, LG Uplus said in a statement. The company plans to develop the kiosks by September.

While the store will not be completely unstaffed to ensure customer support, users will be able to receive assistance from an artificial intelligence chatbot or video chat.

The company said the new store targets consumers, especially young people, who are in favor of non-face-to face services due to concerns from the pandemic.

The new store will serve as a test bed for further expansion of non-face-to-face services to the carrier's existing stores.

LG Uplus' announcement comes as local rivals are planning or have already launched contactless services.

KT Corp. has already incorporated digital kiosks at around 300 stores nationwide since July last year, while SK Telecom Co. is reportedly planning to launch unstaffed services later in the year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114