 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Financial institutions' social contributions hit record high of over W1tr in 2019

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 23, 2020 - 09:25       Updated : Jun 23, 2020 - 09:28
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Banks and other financial institutions' social contributions hit a record high in 2019, industry data showed Tuesday.

The data released by the Korea Federation of Banks showed 22 financial institutions, including five major retail banks, spent a total of 1.13 trillion won ($935 million) on social contribution activities in 2019.

The figure represents a 15 percent hike from 2018 and the highest since 2006, when the Korea Federation of Banks began to collect related data, according to the federation

Microcredit lending accounted for the lion's share with 557.9 billion won. The banks and other financial institutions spent 101.1 billion won on academic and educational purposes while contributing 86.9 billion won in supporting cultural activities and sports.

Shinhan Bank was the most generous bank, with its spending on social contributions standing at 196.1 billion won last year.

KB Kookmin Bank came in second with 181.1 billion won, followed by NongHyup Bank with 159.2 billion won, according to the federation.

Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank spent 148.3 billion won and 138 billion won on social contributions, respectively. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114