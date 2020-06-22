 Back To Top
National

S. Korea, Singapore hold defense strategy talks, discuss coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2020 - 21:00       Updated : Jun 22, 2020 - 21:00

(Yonhap)

South Korea and Singapore held defense strategy talks via video links Monday and shared their responses to the new coronavirus, Seoul's defense ministry said.

During the videoconference with his Singaporean counterpart, Teo Eng Dih, Deputy Defense Minister Chung Suk-hwan explained the government’s response to COVID-19, and the military‘s contribution in stemming the spread of the virus, according to the ministry.

Teo praised Seoul’s measures to control the virus and shared his country‘s response, it said.

During the talks, the two sides agreed to boost their cooperation in the fields of defense technology and humanitarian activities.

“The two sides agreed to hold (the South Korea-Singapore defense strategy dialogue) every year to further discuss ways to improve their defense cooperation,” the ministry said in a release. (Yonhap)

