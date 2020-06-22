[Graphic News] 1 in 10 youths have experienced unwanted sexual inducement online: poll









One out of 10 teenagers in South Korea has experienced a form of sexual inducement online in the past three years, such as being asked to provide a video of their body



In the survey of 6,423 middle and high school students nationwide, conducted by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family between May and November last year, 11.1 percent said they had experienced sexual inducement against their will from August 2016 to July last year.



As for unwanted inducements requested online, 9.3 percent cited conversation about sexual matters, followed by conversation about sexual information, photos and videos of their body and a mix of video chatting and sexual acts, the poll found. (Yonhap)







