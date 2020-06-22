Sherlock Company crafts ‘creative’ campaign helping resolve social problems

SK Telecom’s “The Zoo Without Animals” advertising campaign, created by Sherlock Company(Sherlock Company)



Sherlock Company said it would continue to produce creative advertising campaigns that help resolve social problems through cutting-edge technology.



The company was recently selected as a finalist in integrated marketing and environmental effort categories at the 2020 New York Advertising Festival, which is considered one of the world’s top three international advertising festivals.



The New York Advertising Festival, started in 1957, is a major advertising awards event that attracts participants from over 60 countries each year.



Sherlock Company’s “The Zoo Without Animals,” which won the prestigious awards in New York, is a project designed to give social value that protects animals and the environment through SK Telecom’s information and communication technology.



The campaign delivers a social message that people can create a sustainable future where humans and animals can live in harmony, reducing the unnecessary sacrifices of animals with ICT, such as creating realistic virtual animals.



Sherlock Company focused on delivering creative campaigns that better demonstrate the technology in which animals are seen moving naturally through augmented reality and virtual reality technologies provided by SK Telecom.



As a result, SK Telecom’s “The Zoo Without Animals” campaign won the Grand Prize at the Korea Internet Communication Awards for its outstanding digital campaign and social media operations.



“We planned the creative advertising campaign with the belief that technology can help solve social problems that laws and systems cannot solve,” said Bae Eun-ji, CEO of Sherlock Company. “We will continue to create campaigns to which the world pays attention in the future.”



