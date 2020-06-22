 Back To Top
National

Jeju to file compensation suit against tourist who traveled with virus symptoms

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2020 - 16:54       Updated : Jun 22, 2020 - 16:54
(Jeju Special Self-Governing Province-Yonhap)
(Jeju Special Self-Governing Province-Yonhap)

The government of Jeju Island said Monday it will file a compensation suit against a tourist who traveled there earlier this month despite experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong announced the plan to take legal action against the unidentified resident of Ansan, southwest of Seoul.

The tourist tested positive after touring the resort island from June 15-18.

On the second day of the four-day trip, the tourist had symptoms of the new coronavirus, including fatigue and cold, but continued the journey after taking around ten tablets of an anti-fever medication.

The tourist visited more than 10 attractions and restaurants. After the tourist tested positive for the virus, 57 people who came into contact with the tourist in Jeju were put under compulsory self-quarantine and 21 tourist sites and restaurants on the island were fumigated, resulting in financial losses.

"Jeju will deal sternly with (similar cases) as the infection could proliferate if tourists, like the concerned person, push ahead with travel even under obvious (virus) symptoms," according to the island.

The island earlier brought a similar compensation suit against a mother and a daughter in late March who traveled the island even while the daughter, after returning from studying in the United States, had clear symptoms of COVID-19 infection. (Yonhap)
