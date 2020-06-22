Swedish pension fund blacklists SK Holdings for alleged human rights abuse

Swedish public pension fund AP7 has added SK Holdings, a South Korean company at the apex of SK conglomerate’s governance structure, to its blacklist of companies to be excluded from its investment universe, its recent report showed Monday.
SK Holdings was one of three firms added in the latest move, along with Canadian cannabinoid firm Cronos Group and Egyptian electrical company Elsewedy Electric, according to the blacklist updated as of June 15.
According to the report by the institutional investor, with 525 billion Swedish krona ($55.54 billion) in assets under management as of end-March, SK Holdings’ exclusion is attributable to an “involvement in the violation of human rights in a gas extraction project in Peru,” apparently referring to the controversial Camisea gas project that had reportedly affected the reserve in the forested area for uncontacted indigenous peoples, leaving them to suffer from health epidemics from the outside world and a lack of clean water.
AP7 said the move is in line with its intention to invest in companies “that in an acceptable way adhere to the international norms and conventions signed by Sweden,” following principles on human rights, labor, environment and anticorruption by the UN Global Compact and Paris Agreement to the UN Climate Convention in its norms-based screening.
SK Holdings became the sixth Korean company to be blacklisted, following Hanwha, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering -- parent company of Hyundai Heavy Industries -- Posco, Posco International and SK Innovation.
A SK Holdings spokesperson declined to comment.
SK Holdings owns a 33.4 percent voting rights of SK Innovation, a gas refiner that took part in the multinational gas concession led by Pluspetrol.
The company, along with the Peruvian Energy Ministry, faced a lawsuit in 2014 that asked the judge to order a ban on exploitation of oil and gas operations in a reserve.
SK Innovation and its consortium partner Repsol were blacklisted by AP7 in 2016.
SK Innovation in September inked a deal with Pluspetrol to sell its 17.6 percent stake in two gas fields there -- Block 88 and Block 56 -- to the Argentine multinational firm for $1.05 billion. The transaction is awaiting Peruvian authorities’ approval, according to SK Innovation’s latest regulatory filing.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)