Prosecutor general orders two-track investigation into ex-PM Han case

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has directed an internal audit team of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office to look into the 2010 bribery case against former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook.



According to a statement released by the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office late Sunday, Yoon ordered the head of the human rights department of the SPO to lead the investigation following a petition over alleged fabrication of evidence against Han.



On the instruction of Yoon, two teams -- the inspection headquarters of the SPO and the human rights monitoring office of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office -- will work to determine whether prosecutors abused their power and forced jailed witnesses to give false testimony against Han in exchange for reduced sentences. Han was convicted of accepting bribes and served two years in prison.



The move came after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on June 18 criticized Yoon’s decision to reassign the case to the human rights office of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, accusing the prosecutor general seeking to cover up the prosecution’s wrongdoings.



Prior to the reassignment, the inspection headquarters, which is in charge of investigating and punishing irregularities of staff prosecutors, had investigated the petition for a month. It was filed in April by a man identified only by his surname, Choi, who attended Han’s trial as a witness.



Han, who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2007 under the late President Roh Moo-hyun, was convicted of accepting 900 million won ($730,000) in illicit political funds from Han Man-ho, the late CEO of Hanshin Kunyoung Engineering & Construction, while in office.



Choi asserted that prosecutors had forced the late businessman Han to make false statements.



