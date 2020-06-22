 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Main opposition calls for resumption of psychological warfare againt North

By Park Han-na
Published : Jun 22, 2020 - 14:47       Updated : Jun 22, 2020 - 14:47
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)




The main opposition United Future Party urged the government on Monday to employ psychological warfare against North Korea in the event of the North’s further provocations.

“The certain way of stopping North Korea’s provocations is to make them feel that they have more to lose than they get from provocations,” the party’s in-house foreign policy and security group said in a statement.

Among other actions, the government should resume propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts at the border as it is a means of “psychological warfare that hurts Pyongyang the most,” according to Rep. Shin Won-sik, a member of the group who formerly served as the vice chair of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Loudspeakers that blared anti-Pyongyang broadcasts and K-pop songs from the South’s side of the border with the North were removed in May 2018, immediately after President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held their first summit and vowed to end hostilities and work on denuclearizing the peninsula.

The United Future Party planned to submit a resolution that condemns the North’s provocations and calls for demolition of its nuclear arsenals on Monday.

The party’s interim leader Kim Chong-in demanded an apology from President Moon over the “completely failed” policy toward Pyongyang as proven by the North’s recent demolishment of an inter-Korean liaison office in its city of Kaesong.

“North Korea knows that no matter what it does now, South Korea cannot take decisive measures, Inter-Korean relations should return to the level of common sense,” Kim said.

According to North Korea’s state media on Monday, North Korea plans to send some 12 million propaganda leaflets to South Korea in a countermeasure against South Korea’s failure to prohibit activists and North Korean defectors from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border. The two Koreas banned such activities under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114