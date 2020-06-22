Airman under probe for allegedly posting sexual content on social media

(ROKAF-Yonhap)



An Air Force staff sergeant is under investigation for allegedly posting photos of service members having sexual acts in uniform, the military said Monday.



The airman allegedly uploaded photos of two people in Air Force uniform performing sexual acts on Twitter, officials said. The account, which had over 5,000 followers, has been deleted.



The authorities are looking into whether the photos were taken on military premises, as well as whether the photos were of the staff sergeant himself.



"We have confirmed who uploaded the content on social media.



Other details, such as where they were taken, need to be further investigated," Air Force spokesperson Lt. Col. Cho Se-young said in a regular press briefing.



South Korea's military penal code bans active duty service members from same-sex intercourse, making it a crime punishable by up to two years in prison.



Service members are also banned from taking photos inside military bases. (Yonhap)