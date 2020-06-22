 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Airman under probe for allegedly posting sexual content on social media

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 22, 2020 - 13:04       Updated : Jun 22, 2020 - 13:04
(ROKAF-Yonhap)
(ROKAF-Yonhap)

An Air Force staff sergeant is under investigation for allegedly posting photos of service members having sexual acts in uniform, the military said Monday.

The airman allegedly uploaded photos of two people in Air Force uniform performing sexual acts on Twitter, officials said. The account, which had over 5,000 followers, has been deleted.

The authorities are looking into whether the photos were taken on military premises, as well as whether the photos were of the staff sergeant himself.

"We have confirmed who uploaded the content on social media.

Other details, such as where they were taken, need to be further investigated," Air Force spokesperson Lt. Col. Cho Se-young said in a regular press briefing.

South Korea's military penal code bans active duty service members from same-sex intercourse, making it a crime punishable by up to two years in prison.

Service members are also banned from taking photos inside military bases. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114