Woman in self-isolation dies by suicide in Jeju: police

JEJU -- A woman who was in self-isolation here after contacting a COVID-19 patient died by suicide, police said Monday.



According to police on the southern resort island of Jeju, a call came in at 9:15 a.m. that a woman took her own life while isolating at the government-run Human Resource Development Center on the island.



The 27-year-old traveler went into a self-isolation on Saturday after coming in contact with a Bangladesh national on a Jeju-bound plane Thursday.



The woman reportedly suffered from depression. On Saturday, she was prescribed anti-depressant pills from a health center on the island.



Health authorities were testing if she was infected with the coronavirus. The result is expected to come out in the late afternoon.



Police were investigating the exact cause of death. (Yonhap)