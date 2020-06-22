Hot spell to prevail nationwide early this week

(Yonhap)



This week began with a hot spell across the nation, with the daily high temperatures forecast to soar above 35 C in Seoul and Gyeonggi, Gangwon and North Chungcheong provinces on Monday, meteorologists said.



The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that the day's highs will range from 25 C to 36 C nationwide, issuing a heat wave advisory for some central inland areas and the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, where the highest temperature will remain above 33 C.



A heat wave advisory is issued when the daytime high is projected to exceed 33 C for more than two days, or damage is expected due to prolonged hot weather. The KMA earlier forecast the number of heat wave days will double this summer from the 30-year average.



As of 9 a.m., the temperature rose to 25.2 C in Seoul, 23.6 C in Incheon, 23.8 C in Daejeon, 22.4 C in Busan and 22.3 C on Jeju Island, the agency noted, adding showers are expected in some inland areas of Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces between late afternoon and night.



According to the KMA, the latest hot spell will continue until Tuesday, as rain is forecast nationwide from Wednesday to Friday. On Sunday, rain is also forecast for the southwestern provinces of Jeolla and Jeju Island. (Yonhap)