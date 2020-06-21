Korean films hope to repeat Cannes success in 2020 Cannes Film Market

The 2020 Cannes Film Market, an annual marketplace where the global movie industry convenes for business opportunities, will be held online for the first time this week from Monday to Friday, featuring several Korean films attempting to follow the success of last year’s grand prize winner “Parasite” by director Bong Joon-ho.
The online film market will try to mirror the offline experience by hosting online concerts, keynote talks and over 150 events, with more than 1,200 online screenings and rights to over 2,300 films on the market, according to Cannes.
“Peninsula” (Next Entertainment World)
Among the Korean films at this year’s Cannes Film Market is “Peninsula” by South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho, one of the two Korean films that made Cannes’ 2020 Official Selection. “Peninsula,” the sequel to zombie-thriller “Train to Busan” (2016), features actors Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, and is set four years after the zombie apocalypse took place on the Korean Peninsula.
“Heaven: To the Land of Happiness” (Hive Media Corp)
“Heaven: To the Land of Happiness” by Korean director Im Sang-soo is the other Korean film that made the 2020 Official selection. Lead actors Choi Min-sik and Park Hae-il play the role of two men who go on a journey to find happiness in their lives.
Movies featuring big name actors will be joining the two movies in the film market.
“Deliver Us from Evil” by director Hong Won-chan features Korean actors Hwang Jung-min, who plays the role of hitman In-nam, and Lee Jung-jae, playing the role of Ray who chases In-nam, thinking In-nam killed his brother. The movie is set for release in August in Korea.
Hwang also appears in director Pil Gam-sung’s “Hostage” which will also be featured at the film market. In “Hostage,” Hwang plays the role of a kidnapped star actor struggling to break free from his captives.
“Emergency Declaration” by director Han Jae-rim features “Parasite” lead actor Song Kang-ho along with several veteran actors, including Lee Byung-hun, Kim Nam-gil and Jeon Do-yeon. The movie revolves around a plane that has to make an emergency landing, causing an unprecedented crisis.
“Seobok” (working title) by Lee Yong-ju features popular actor, Gong Yoo, who plays former agent Gi-hun, and Park Bo-gum, who appears as the first ever human clone Seobok. Gi-hun and Seobok face many perils as organizations chase Seobok, who holds the key immortality.
“Josee” is a Korean remake of Japanese film “Josee, The Tiger and The Fish” (2003), and is a love story starring Han Ji-min and Nam Joo-hyuk.
“Hero” by director Yoon Je-kyoon, is a movie that captures the final year of Korean-independence activist, Ahn Jung-geun, based on Korean musical by the same title. Jung Sung-hwa, who played Ahn in the musical, was cast for the movie as well.
“Voice of Silence” by director Hong Eui-jeong featuring Yoo Ah-in, “Yaksha: Ruthless Operation” by director Na Hyun featuring Sol Kyung-gu and “Beyond the Mountain” by Choi Jung-tae starring Ahn Nae-sang are also participating in this week’s film market.
By Lim Jang-won(ljw@heraldcorp.com
)