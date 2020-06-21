Korean films hope to repeat Cannes success in 2020 Cannes Film Market

The 2020 Cannes Film Market, an annual marketplace where the global movie industry convenes for business opportunities, will be held online for the first time this week from Monday to Friday, featuring several Korean films attempting to follow the success of last year’s grand prize winner “Parasite” by director Bong Joon-ho.



The online film market will try to mirror the offline experience by hosting online concerts, keynote talks and over 150 events, with more than 1,200 online screenings and rights to over 2,300 films on the market, according to Cannes.



“Peninsula” (Next Entertainment World)



Among the Korean films at this year’s Cannes Film Market is “Peninsula” by South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho, one of the two Korean films that made Cannes’ 2020 Official Selection. “Peninsula,” the sequel to zombie-thriller “Train to Busan” (2016), features actors Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, and is set four years after the zombie apocalypse took place on the Korean Peninsula.



“Heaven: To the Land of Happiness” (Hive Media Corp)