National

Military police launch investigation into lewd act between alleged soldiers posted online

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 21, 2020 - 13:46       Updated : Jun 21, 2020 - 13:47
(ROKAF-Yonhap)

The military police launched an investigation into photos posted online of two men dressed in military uniforms conducting sexual acts, according to military officials Sunday.

Photos were posted on Twitter of the two performing sexual acts, including a selfie of themselves in Air Force uniforms and hats. The Twitter account, which had some 5,100 followers, is currently deleted.

The military police are looking into whether the photos were taken within military premises and whether these men are currently soldiers on active duty.

South Korea's military penal code bans active soldiers from same-sex intercourse, making it a crime punishable by up to two years in prison. (Yonhap)
