[News Focus] Number of Koreans aged under-20 falls 2.5 million since 2011

A teacher at a high school in Yeomni-dong, Seoul gives an online class in the wake of the novel coronavirus earlier this year. The number of students per classroom has halved to about 30 or under, compared to 30 years ago, amid continuously declining fertility rates. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- In the late 2000s, one out of every four South Koreans was under the age of 20 years old, with the population of those aged between 0-19 far surpassing 10 million.



According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, that group made up 24.3 percent of the population in May 2008. The tally for them was 12.01 million of then-entire population, 49.38 million.



But data showed that the percentage of youth has continued to sharply decline over the past decade, posing a variety of concerns for the society involving a weakening workforce from the decrease of the working age population.



Their portion stood at 22.6 percent (11.48 million) in May 2011, 20.9 percent (10.7 million) in May 2014 and 19.1 percent (9.91 million) in May 2017.



The figure for those under 20 fell to a historic low of 17.2 percent (8.96 million) in May 2020, down 7.1 percentage points from 12 years prior and down 5.4 percentage points in less than a decade: The under-20 population decreased by 2.52 million over the past nine years.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)