According to Digieco, an economic research institute affiliated with KT, the size of mobile shopping in South Korea in the first quarter this year reached an all-time high at nearly 25 trillion won. The report was based on DMC Media’s data. Online transactions for food delivery services, in particular, showed a large growth reaching 3.5 trillion won as of the first quarter, compared to around 500 billion won in the first quarter of 2017.