 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Unification ministry to upgrade computer system to better cope with cyberattacks from N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 21, 2020 - 10:31       Updated : Jun 21, 2020 - 10:31
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The unification ministry plans to upgrade its computer system to strengthen security against possible cyberattacks from North Korea and other hackers, officials said Sunday.

The move comes a year after hackers posing as the ministry sent emails with malicious codes to reporters covering the ministry and other related people. Hacking experts said at the time that North Korea was believed to be behind the attacks.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced a bid to pursue the upgrade, saying, "Intelligent cyberattacks with highly advanced hacking technology are on the rise."

By upgrading the system, the ministry aims to detect and analyze any Advanced Persistent Threats (APT) that target the unification ministry in real time. APT refers to attacks that aggressively pursue a chosen target rather an unidentified subject.

It plans to invest 320 million won ($265,000) in upgrading the system, which is expected to take six months.

"This will establish a new system that allows us to effectively respond to cyberattacks by linking the system with institutions specializing in preventing cyberattacks, instead of civil servants having to sit down all day and look out for possible attacks," a ministry official said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114