Entertainment

BTS' 'Stay Gold' sweeps global iTunes charts

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 20, 2020 - 15:21       Updated : Jun 20, 2020 - 15:21

BTS (Big HIt Entertainment)
BTS (Big HIt Entertainment)
 

   K-pop group BTS' "Stay Gold," the lead track on the upcoming Japanese album, has topped global iTunes charts in more than 80 countries, the band's management agency Big Hit Entertainment said Saturday.

    The song, sung in Japanese, ranked No. 1 on the Top Songs chart in 82 countries, including the United States, Britain, Brazil and India, the company said in a release. The agency released the song prior to the official release of the full-length album.

    It is yet another record for a BTS track sung in Japanese. Their Japanese single "Lights" had topped the charts in 43 countries.

    The full-length album with "Stay Gold" is due to be released July 15. The song is also on the soundtrack of a Japanese TV series, "The Spiral Labyrinth-DNA Science Investigation." The drama was originally set to be aired in April, but its premiere has been put off indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

