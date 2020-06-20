Military officer infected from Itaewon club recovers, to be probed for flouting rules

(Yonhap)





An officer at the South Korean military's cyber command who contracted the coronavirus during a visit to Itaewon has recovered and will be put under a disciplinary review for flouting off-hour rules, the military said Saturday.



The staff sergeant tested positive in May following a visit to clubs and bars in the central district of Seoul, where it turned into a major infection cluster resulting in the massive community spread in and around the capital.



He will be facing a disciplinary review for not complying with the military instructions restricting off-hour movements to prevent the virus spread and instead visiting the nightclub and bars in Itaewon.



After he tested positive, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the military in connection with the Itaewon cluster rose to 12.



On Saturday, the military added two recovered cases and no new cases of the novel virus, with the total infection caseload unchanged at 58, the defense ministry said. (Yonhap)