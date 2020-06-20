 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Military officer infected from Itaewon club recovers, to be probed for flouting rules

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 20, 2020 - 15:18       Updated : Jun 20, 2020 - 15:18

 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


An officer at the South Korean military's cyber command who contracted the coronavirus during a visit to Itaewon has recovered and will be put under a disciplinary review for flouting off-hour rules, the military said Saturday.

    The staff sergeant tested positive in May following a visit to clubs and bars in the central district of Seoul, where it turned into a major infection cluster resulting in the massive community spread in and around the capital.

    He will be facing a disciplinary review for not complying with the military instructions restricting off-hour movements to prevent the virus spread and instead visiting the nightclub and bars in Itaewon.

    After he tested positive, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the military in connection with the Itaewon cluster rose to 12.

    On Saturday, the military added two recovered cases and no new cases of the novel virus, with the total infection caseload unchanged at 58, the defense ministry said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114