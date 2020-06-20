 Back To Top
Business

LG, Samsung claim clothes refreshers can disinfect face masks

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 20, 2020 - 12:17       Updated : Jun 20, 2020 - 12:24

(LG)
(LG)
 


    If used face masks could be disinfected, and then possibly reused, that would be a good thing for people suffering shortages of masks.

     South Korea's two largest electronics firms -- Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. -- are saying that their clothes refreshers can disinfect face masks using sanitization features amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    LG claims that its Tromm Styler, a clothes care appliance, can kill over 99.9 percent of the virus found in face masks when using its disinfection cycle, citing research by Chonnam National University. 

    The research team tested KF94, and cotton masks, and found that LG's steam closet system can remove viruses, like influenza A, adenovirus, herpes, as well as porcine epidemic diarrhea virus, a type of coronavirus that is different from COVID-19, according to the company.

    LG said KF94 mask's filtering function remains intact even after running the sanitization cycle three times, citing test results from the Korea Apparel Testing and Research Institute.

    Samsung says its latest garment care appliance, Air Dresser, also adopted a mask disinfection course, which can eliminate 99.9 percent of germs found in KF94 and N95 masks.

    Following the novel coronavirus outbreaks this year, Samsung and LG have been also emphasizing sanitization features in their home appliance products.

    LG has been advertising its latest STEAM ThinQ dryer uses its "TrueSteam" technology that focuses on sterilizing bacteria and allergens.

    Samsung said its Grande AI dryer comes with better hygiene features to deal with dust, water residue and rust. (Yonhap)

