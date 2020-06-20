 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korean nuclear envoy departs US amid tensions with NK

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 20, 2020 - 11:23       Updated : Jun 20, 2020 - 11:23

Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs (Yonhap)
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs (Yonhap)


    WASHINGTON -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy departed Washington on Friday after meeting with US officials amid North Korea's threats to launch military action on Seoul.

    Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, boarded a flight home at Dulles International Airport at the end of an unannounced three-day visit to the US capital.

    Met by reporters at the airport, he refused to answer any questions on what he discussed with his American counterpart,

 Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, or what they agreed to do going forward.

    Lee's trip came at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula amid North Korea's near-daily threats to punish the South for its failure to stop defectors and activists from sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the North by balloon.

    Earlier this week the North blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in its border city of Kaesong and threatened to redeploy troops to border areas.

    The US State Department has expressed its disappointment at North Korea's recent actions to sever ties with the South and urged the communist country to refrain from "further counterproductive actions." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114