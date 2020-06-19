 Back To Top
Business

Online preorders for BTS edition of Galaxy smartphone sell out in 1 hour

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 19, 2020 - 13:55       Updated : Jun 19, 2020 - 14:03
(Samsung Electronics Co.)
(Samsung Electronics Co.)

Online preorders for Samsung Electronics Co.'s special edition package of its Galaxy smartphone and earbuds in collaboration with K-pop sensation BTS sold out within an hour in South Korea, the company said Friday.

Preorders for the package, comprised of the Galaxy S20 Plus BTS edition and the Galaxy Buds Plus BTS edition, began at 10 a.m. here on Samsung's website and Weverse Shop, an online store for the fan community platform Weverse, but had to close the sale in just one hour.

Samsung introduced BTS-inspired Galaxy S20 smartphones and wireless earbuds Monday, adding that preorders for the special package will be available from Friday to June 28 in South Korea with a price tag of 1.584 million won ($1,300).

The design of the Galaxy S20 Plus BTS edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds Plus BTS edition and its charging case also come in purple, carrying the boy band's logo and purple heart iconography.

Samsung will launch BTS-themed devices globally on July 9, which marks the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective. (Yonhap)
