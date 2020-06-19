 Back To Top
Life&Style

Hotels on brink flock to TV shopping channels for sales

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jun 19, 2020 - 15:16       Updated : Jun 19, 2020 - 15:16
(GS Home Shopping)
(GS Home Shopping)
Local hotels, pushed to the brink amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, are reaching out to TV shopping channels with discounted package deals.

Four Points by Sheraton Seoul Namsan, a business hotel in central Seoul, will go on air on Shinsegae TV Shopping channel over the weekend, selling a package deal for 60,000 won ($49.50)

The hotel is managed by local hotel brand Shinsegye Chosun Hotel under retail mogul Shinsegae. Those who purchase the deal, with more than 50 percent discount, can make a reservation for a night’s stay until Oct. 4.

On May 24, InterContinental Seoul Coex joined hands with GS Home Shopping, going on-air to sell discounted packages. The packages, offering a night stay at the hotel’s Superior Room and breakfast for two, were priced between 129,000 won to 169,000 won, marking a 50 percent discount from the regular prices. A total of 18,000 packages were sold. 


(Shinsegye Chosun Hotel)
(Shinsegye Chosun Hotel)

It was the first time for a five-star luxury hotel in Seoul to sell its rooms via a TV shopping channel. It also offered a 35 percent discount coupon for its restaurants and bars, along with a late check-out service.

Lotte Home Shopping recorded a sold out last month, when it aired the sales of lifestyle hotel brand L7’s discounted packages. The package deal allowed customers to make a reservation for the hotel’s branches across Seoul from Myeong-dong to Gangnam and Hongdae. In 52 minutes, the show was sold-out, selling 7,700 packages.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
