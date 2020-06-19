 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes No. 1 sold album in Japan during H1

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 19, 2020 - 10:08       Updated : Jun 19, 2020 - 10:08
BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

K-pop group BTS was the biggest seller of music in album format in Japan during the first half of 2020, according to Japan's main music sales tracker Friday.

"Map of the Soul: 7," the septet's studio album released in February, has sold 429,009 copies in Japan to date to become the best-selling album so far in 2020, Oricon reported.

BTS was trailed by Japanese acts, King Gnu and Johnny's West, selling 389,449 and 220,508 copies of albums, respectively.

According to Big Hit Entertainment, BTS' label-management agency, the K-pop act was the first foreign artist to top the albums sales chart for the January-June period after Michael Jackson with "Thriller" in 1984.

BTS also became the first male artist to have conquered the list after J-pop band SMAP in 2017.

The septet plans to release the Japanese-language version of its latest release, titled "Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey," on July 15. The group will put out a prerelease single, "Stay Gold," on Friday.

On Sunday, BTS held a paid-online streaming concert, "Bang Bang Con: The Live," drawing some 756,000 viewers from across 107 countries or regions. The event marked the world's biggest paid online music event in terms of viewership. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114