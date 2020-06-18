 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Military brass calls for firm readiness posture amid serious security situation

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2020 - 20:12       Updated : Jun 18, 2020 - 20:12
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook speaks at a teleconference with military brass in Seoul Thursday. (Yonhap)
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook speaks at a teleconference with military brass in Seoul Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's top Army and Navy brass on Thursday called on troops to maintain a firm military posture to handle the serious security situation facing the country.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook and his naval counterpart, Adm. Boo Suk-jong, chaired respective senior commanders' meetings during the day, with both ordering frontline units to be fully prepared for any developments that may arise.

Inter-Korean tensions have reached high levels as North Korea threatened to thwart all joint projects and launch military action against what it called an enemy, citing the South's failure to stop defectors from launching leaflets criticizing its leader.

On Tuesday, the North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in the border town of Kaesong, a symbol of reconciliation and an achievement of the Panmunjom Declaration by President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.

"The recent spike in military tensions has made clear the importance of readiness and high degree of discipline during serious times," the four-star general said. All Army generals who command units larger than brigades and divisions took part in the gathering.

This stance was echoed by the chief of naval operation who said sailors should be mentally prepared to defend with the firm belief they can win any encounter.

Boo said that all commands must be ready to respond swiftly and decisively to any threats.

"Every commander must be prepared and needs to check the readiness of subordinate units," the admiral said.  

During the meeting that was held in part via teleconference, the country's military leadership lauded officers and troops for the effort put into controlling the coronavirus outbreak. They said that the same speed and determination is being called for to get troops ready to counter any provocations by the North. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114