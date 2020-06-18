Military brass calls for firm readiness posture amid serious security situation

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook speaks at a teleconference with military brass in Seoul Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's top Army and Navy brass on Thursday called on troops to maintain a firm military posture to handle the serious security situation facing the country.



Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook and his naval counterpart, Adm. Boo Suk-jong, chaired respective senior commanders' meetings during the day, with both ordering frontline units to be fully prepared for any developments that may arise.



Inter-Korean tensions have reached high levels as North Korea threatened to thwart all joint projects and launch military action against what it called an enemy, citing the South's failure to stop defectors from launching leaflets criticizing its leader.



On Tuesday, the North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in the border town of Kaesong, a symbol of reconciliation and an achievement of the Panmunjom Declaration by President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.



"The recent spike in military tensions has made clear the importance of readiness and high degree of discipline during serious times," the four-star general said. All Army generals who command units larger than brigades and divisions took part in the gathering.



This stance was echoed by the chief of naval operation who said sailors should be mentally prepared to defend with the firm belief they can win any encounter.



Boo said that all commands must be ready to respond swiftly and decisively to any threats.



"Every commander must be prepared and needs to check the readiness of subordinate units," the admiral said.



During the meeting that was held in part via teleconference, the country's military leadership lauded officers and troops for the effort put into controlling the coronavirus outbreak. They said that the same speed and determination is being called for to get troops ready to counter any provocations by the North. (Yonhap)



