National

Newly assigned American airman tests positive for coronavirus; total at 35

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2020 - 20:04       Updated : Jun 18, 2020 - 20:04
Fighter jet F-16 Falcon lifts off tarmac at Osan Air Base (Yonhap)
An American service member newly assigned to South Korea has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US Forces Korea said Thursday.

The latest COVID-19 case brought the total number of infections among the USFK population to 35.

The airman arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, Monday on a US government-chartered flight, and was put in mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

After receiving the test result, he was moved to an isolation facility.

"USFK health professionals determined there was limited contact tracing due to the airman and all others on the chartered flight being tested and immediately quarantined; thorough cleaning of his quarantine room has been completed," it said in a release.

Including the latest case, two active duty service members are currently confirmed positive for the novel virus, the US military said, adding that it "remains at a high level of readiness." 

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea from overseas are tested for COVID-19 and then quarantined for 14 days. (Yonhap)
