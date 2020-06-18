Seven in 10 Koreans favor ‘contactless’ culture

(123rf)
Most Koreans favor the coronavirus decorum of keeping physical distance and expanding online activities for daily life, according to a survey conducted jointly by Job Korea and Albamon.
The survey of 527 Korean adults, conducted between June 11-18, showed 73.1 percent of the respondents viewed the distancing culture brought on by the pandemic positively.
The affirmative responses were most common among people in their 20s at 74.6 percent, followed by those in their 40s, 73.2 percent, and those in their 30s, 69.9 percent.
Most -- 79.9 percent -- pointed to safety from COVID-19 as the reason for preferring the contactless way of getting things done.
The 11.6 percent respondents, who replied they disliked the rise of physical distancing, said lack of in-person interactions posed communication challenges.
Over half, or 56.4 percent, said they believed returning to life before the coronavirus would not be feasible even after the pandemic is over due to shifts in public perceptions about health and hygiene.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)