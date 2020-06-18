 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Seven in 10 Koreans favor ‘contactless’ culture

By Kim Arin
Published : Jun 18, 2020 - 17:40       Updated : Jun 18, 2020 - 17:40
(123rf)
(123rf)

Most Koreans favor the coronavirus decorum of keeping physical distance and expanding online activities for daily life, according to a survey conducted jointly by Job Korea and Albamon.

The survey of 527 Korean adults, conducted between June 11-18, showed 73.1 percent of the respondents viewed the distancing culture brought on by the pandemic positively.

The affirmative responses were most common among people in their 20s at 74.6 percent, followed by those in their 40s, 73.2 percent, and those in their 30s, 69.9 percent.

Most -- 79.9 percent -- pointed to safety from COVID-19 as the reason for preferring the contactless way of getting things done.

The 11.6 percent respondents, who replied they disliked the rise of physical distancing, said lack of in-person interactions posed communication challenges.

Over half, or 56.4 percent, said they believed returning to life before the coronavirus would not be feasible even after the pandemic is over due to shifts in public perceptions about health and hygiene.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114