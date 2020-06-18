 Back To Top
National

Two foreigners test positive for virus days after arrival in Yangju

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2020 - 16:47       Updated : Jun 18, 2020 - 16:56
File photo (Yonhap)
File photo (Yonhap)

Two foreigners living in Yangju, a Gyeonggi Province city about 50 kilometers north of Seoul, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, days after arriving here from Pakistan and the Philippines, respectively, municipal authorities said.

The Pakistani, a man in his 20s, and the Filipino, a woman in her 30s, entered South Korea via Incheon International Airport on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, they noted.

Both of them took the COVID-19 test at the Yangju Community Health Center, while they didn't exhibit any symptoms of the infectious disease.

Under the compulsory quarantine measures, all entrants from overseas -- both Koreans and foreigners -- are now obliged to self-isolate at their residences or government-designated facilities for 14 days.

Yangju's municipal authorities said they have completed disinfection of the two foreigners' residences and are looking for anyone who had come into contact with them.

On Thursday, South Korea reported 59 new cases, including eight imported ones, raising the total caseload to 12,257, according to government data. (Yonhap)
