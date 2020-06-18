 Back To Top
National

Moon to hold virtual summit with EU leaders on June 30

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 18, 2020 - 15:27       Updated : Jun 18, 2020 - 15:27
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a virtual summit with European Union leaders late this month mainly on the novel coronavirus and the Korean Peninsula issue, Moon's office announced Thursday.

Moon is scheduled to have the session with EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the afternoon of June 30 (Seoul time), according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

It would be Moon's first bilateral summit talks of the year.

The two sides initially planned to have a face-to-face summit in Seoul in the first half of 2020, but they have decided to hold a video conference first amid the continued spread of COVID-19, Kang said.

In the upcoming talks, they plan to have a wide range of discussions on a response to the virus and issues of mutual concern, including the North Korea matter, he added. (Yonhap)
