Netmarble's StoneAge World ranks No. 1 on Apple's App Store in S. Korea

(Netmarble Games-Yonhap)



StoneAge World, a new mobile game by South Korean mobile game developer and publisher Netmarble Games, ranked No. 1 on Apple's App Store in the country Thursday.



The pet-collecting massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) was the most downloaded app in the country on its launch day, Netmarble said.



The game had been released in 172 countries as of 11 a.m.



As the latest game in Netmarble's internationally known Stone Age series, StoneAge World is set in the prehistoric land of Tectonika.



Players take on the role of a "trainer," a warrior who collects and trains 250 different kinds of pets to protect the land from enemies, according to Netmarble. (Yonhap)